Dimuth Karunaratne Bids Farewell in 100th Test Match

Dimuth Karunaratne begins his 100th and final Test match as Sri Lanka faces Australia. After a crushing defeat in the first match, Sri Lanka makes three lineup changes to rebound in the series. The game also marks a debut for Australia's Cooper Connolly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Galle | Updated: 06-02-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 10:46 IST
Dimuth Karunaratne Bids Farewell in 100th Test Match
In a landmark moment for Sri Lankan cricket, Dimuth Karunaratne stepped onto the pitch for his 100th and final Test match against Australia, a feat marked by high emotions and standing ovations. His journey concludes as Sri Lanka aims to alter its recent fortunes after a record-setting loss.

The first Test saw Sri Lanka suffer an innings and 242-run defeat, its worst in history, prompting immediate lineup changes. In Galle, the hosts revamped their squad by incorporating Pathum Nissanka, Ramesh Mendis, and Lahiru Kumara, leaving out Jeffrey Vandersay, Oshada Fernando, and Asitha Fernando.

On the Australian side, youth was served with a Test debut for 21-year-old Cooper Connolly, replacing Todd Murphy. Cricket fans are watching closely as the two teams engage in this pivotal match, balancing the blend of fresh talent and experienced hands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

