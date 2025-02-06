Harmanpreet's Mumbai Indians Aim for Second WPL Title

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur has expressed optimism about her team's chances in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) season, setting sights on their second tournament title. The third edition of the women's T20 event is slated to commence on February 14 at the BCA Stadium in Baroda, marking the season opener with matches across Baroda, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

The tournament will start with an exciting face-off between Gujarat Giants and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Last season, Royal Challengers demonstrated remarkable form but fell short in the playoffs. Harmanpreet highlighted the improvements in women's cricket thanks to the WPL, citing it as a crucial platform for nurturing young talent and enhancing skills at the international level.

Baroda will host the initial matches before the tournament shifts to Bengaluru, where Mumbai Indians will have their home advantage against Royal Challengers on February 21 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The season finale will occur in Mumbai with key matches at the Cricket Club of India. Mumbai Indians have retained core players including Harmanpreet, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Amelia Kerr, strengthening their quest for glory.

