Marcus Stoinis Retires from One-Day Internationals as Australia Faces Squad Shake-Up

In a surprising development, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has stepped away from one-day international (ODI) cricket with immediate effect, choosing to concentrate on his T20 career. The decision comes as Australia faces a significant team reshuffle ahead of the Champions Trophy, due to start later this month, as key players including skipper Pat Cummins and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out with injuries.

Stoinis, who played a pivotal role in Australia's World Cup-winning team last year, expressed his gratitude for wearing the green and gold and spoke of his decision as the right move for the next phase of his career. Stoinis, 35, said, 'Representing my country at the highest level is something I'll always cherish.' He had been recalled for the white-ball series against Pakistan after being initially dropped from the ODI squad.

With Cummins, Hazlewood, and Mitchell Marsh confirmed to miss the Champions Trophy, Australia's selectors have the challenging task of finding capable replacements. Chairman of the selection panel, George Bailey, mentioned that while the absence of key players is disappointing, it opens up opportunities for others to shine on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)