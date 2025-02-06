Left Menu

Ricky Ponting's Strategic Bid for Punjab Kings Redemption

Ricky Ponting, the head coach of Punjab Kings, strategically acquired Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal for the IPL 2025 auction. Shreyas was bought for Rs 26.75 crore, Chahal for Rs 18 crore, and Arshdeep retained at Rs 18 crore. Ponting focused on a strong Indian core for the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:08 IST
Ricky Ponting, a legendary figure in cricket, has taken the reins of Punjab Kings with a determined strategy for the IPL 2025 mega auction. As the team's new head coach, Ponting emphasized the acquisition of key Indian players, with Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal labeled as 'non-negotiables'.

The auction saw Shreyas Iyer become the second-most expensive player, secured by Punjab Kings for an astonishing Rs 26.75 crore. Meanwhile, Chahal's Rs 18 crore price tag made him the priciest spinner, and Arshdeep Singh, retained using the RTM card, became the most expensive Indian pacer in IPL auction history.

Ponting highlighted the significance of strong Indian talent as the cornerstone of his rebuilt squad, focusing less on overseas players and more on a solid domestic foundation. His vision is clear: to rejuvenate Punjab Kings and lead them to their first title victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

