Faletau Returns: Wales Gear Up for Crucial Six Nations Battle

Taulupe Faletau is set to return for Wales in their Six Nations match against Italy, his first game since the 2023 Rugby World Cup. His inclusion is pivotal for Wales as they face mounting pressure to break a 13-match losing streak, with coach Warren Gatland's position increasingly precarious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:19 IST
Veteran loose forward Taulupe Faletau will make his comeback for Wales in their critical Six Nations encounter against Italy, marking his first appearance since the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Faletau's selection offers a vital lift for under-pressure coach Warren Gatland. This change is one of two alterations to the Welsh lineup following their substantial defeat to France in Paris.

The Welsh prospects hinge significantly on Saturday's performance, as they aim to end a concerning streak of 13 consecutive defeats and avert slipping in global rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

