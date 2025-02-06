Joe Root's ODI Struggles Continue Against India

England batter Joe Root's comeback to One Day Internationals (ODIs) proved challenging, as he grappled with India's spinners, notably Ravindra Jadeja, during the opening ODI in Nagpur on Thursday. Root, stepping in after Phil Salt's dismissal, was kept on a tight leash, managing only one boundary against Kuldeep Yadav. His stint was cut short at the crease when Jadeja trapped him leg-before wicket, disrupting a budding 44-run partnership with skipper Jos Buttler.

Root's statistics against Jadeja paint a grim picture: in 10 ODI innings, he has managed 133 runs from 115 balls, falling to the spinner four times, averaging 28.75 with a strike rate of 86.46. Once a mainstay in England's ODI lineup, especially during their 2019 World Cup triumph, Root has since solidified his reputation as a Test cricket specialist. Despite this, his ODI form has languished, with 685 runs in 29 matches since 2020 at 28.54, including six half-centuries and a top score of 86.

Root's prolonged slump has impacted his overall ODI statistics, his batting average falling from 51.36 at the close of 2019 to 47.39 now. Over 161 innings in 172 matches, he has amassed 6,541 runs, including 16 centuries and 39 fifties, with a best of 133*. In this Nagpur clash, England won the toss and elected to bat in this strategically significant series, a preparatory phase for the Champions Trophy. With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant out for India, the match presented a new challenge for both teams. England's lineup saw Root replace Jamie Overton, while debutants Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana made their debut for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)