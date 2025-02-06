Bayern Munich's Single-Minded Focus: Bremen Over Celtic

Bayern Munich's head coach Vincent Kompany underscored the crucial significance of Friday's Bundesliga matchup with Werder Bremen, deeming it the primary focus over their impending Champions League playoff against Celtic. During a press conference, Kompany stressed that Bremen is their immediate priority.

Despite Bayern Munich's six-point lead at the Bundesliga's summit with Bayer Leverkusen trailing, they missed securing an automatic place in the Champions League's round of 16. Now, they face a decisive playoff round starting with a visit to Celtic in Glasgow.

Kompany also reflected on Bayern's fluctuating form, citing last week's lapse against Holstein Kiel and January's loss to Feyenoord. However, he remains optimistic, stating, "Every moment in the season is vital for our overall success."

