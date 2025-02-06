India Restricts England to 248 in ODI Cricket Clash

In a gripping start to the ODI series, India restricted England to 248 runs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, thanks to standout performances by spinner Ravindra Jadeja and debutant pacer Harshit Rana. Despite half-centuries from England's Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell, their team's aggressive approach didn't yield the intended results, setting India a chase target of 249 runs to secure a series lead.

England, having opted to bat first after winning the toss, got off to a promising start. Openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett laid a solid foundation, with Salt taking a particular liking to debutant Harshit Rana, charging him for 26 runs in a single over. However, India's vigilant fielding saw Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul executing an impressive run-out to dismiss Salt. This was shortly followed by Harshit's breakthrough, dismissing Duckett for 32 runs.

England then faced pressure as experienced Indian bowlers chipped away at their wickets. Ravindra Jadeja's strategic bowling saw the end of Joe Root and Bethell, while Harshit Rana and Axar Patel also claimed crucial wickets. Jos Buttler's attempt to anchor England's innings resulted in a 52-run knock, but support from his teammates waned. England's innings wrapped up at 248 in 47.4 overs, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling chase by India.

(With inputs from agencies.)