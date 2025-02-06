Las Palmas Star Faces Cancer Battle Again
Las Palmas midfielder Kirian Rodríguez will pause his sports career for six months to treat Hodgkin lymphoma, after already undergoing chemotherapy two years prior. Rodríguez is disappointed that news of his diagnosis was leaked before he could announce it personally.
In a brave revelation, Las Palmas midfielder Kirian Rodríguez announced he will step away from the pitch for six months to tackle Hodgkin lymphoma. This comes after a previous diagnosis two years ago.
Rodríguez expressed frustration that the information about his recurrence reached the media before he could share it personally. The 28-year-old athlete remains determined to return in the 2025-26 season.
Having already played over 20 matches this season, Rodríguez's presence will be missed as Las Palmas fights to improve their 15th place in La Liga.
