Las Palmas Star Faces Cancer Battle Again

In a brave revelation, Las Palmas midfielder Kirian Rodríguez announced he will step away from the pitch for six months to tackle Hodgkin lymphoma. This comes after a previous diagnosis two years ago.

Rodríguez expressed frustration that the information about his recurrence reached the media before he could share it personally. The 28-year-old athlete remains determined to return in the 2025-26 season.

Having already played over 20 matches this season, Rodríguez's presence will be missed as Las Palmas fights to improve their 15th place in La Liga.

(With inputs from agencies.)