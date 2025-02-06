SA20's Century: Milestone Match Celebrates Cricketing Success

The SA20 League is set to celebrate a major milestone with its 100th match as the Paarl Royals face off against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Season 3 Qualifier 2 at Centurion this Thursday evening. This landmark event tops off an exhilarating third season that has captivated audiences with thrilling cricket, packed stadiums, and lively celebrations across six venues.

Since its inception, the league has been a spectacle of cricket highlights. From the debut century by Faf du Plessis to Heinrich Klaasen's dazzling performance in Season 2, SA20 has been a resounding hit with fans. With a record-breaking number of sold-out matches and unprecedented broadcast viewership, SA20 has truly become a fixture in cricket entertainment. League Commissioner, Graeme Smith, expressed his thoughts on this achievement while reminiscing about memorable moments and ambitions set at the beginning.

'For me, the standout moment was the opening game at each stadium in the first season—those unforgettable goosebump moments,' recounted Smith. 'We were bold and ambitious from the start, aiming to be the biggest league outside India and the leading sports and entertainment brand in South Africa. Three years on, the stats and feedback validate that we have achieved many of these bold goals,' he said. Smith also highlighted the importance of nurturing homegrown talent, emphasizing the league's role as a launchpad for young South African cricketers on the global stage—a priority that will continue to drive SA20 forward. As SA20 celebrates its 100-game milestone, it marks a journey of pride and optimism, punctuated by a robust pipeline of talent benefitting both league and international cricket.'

