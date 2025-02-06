India Triumphs Over England in ODI Opener

In a thrilling opening to the one-day international series, India secured a four-wicket victory over England. Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel delivered outstanding half-centuries, leading their team to comfortably chase down the 249-run target with 68 balls remaining, setting the series score at 1-0.

Gill, overcoming cramps, played a decisive knock of 87 runs, nearing the finish line on a fluctuating pitch in Nagpur. Yashasvi Jaiswal, stepping in for Virat Kohli, contributed despite early setbacks, while captain Rohit Sharma fell quickly to Saqib Mahmood's bowling.

England, having elected to bat, launched an early attack spearheaded by Phil Salt, but lost momentum due to strategic Indian bowling. Debutant Harshit Rana and veteran Ravindra Jadeja were instrumental in dismantling the English middle order, ensuring India's dominance. The series continues in Cuttack on Sunday.

