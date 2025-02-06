India Triumphs as Gill Shines in ODI Opener Against England
India defeated England by four wickets in the ODI opener, with Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel scoring half-centuries. India chased down England's 248 with 68 balls remaining. Despite early setbacks, India gained momentum, while key performances from Rana and Jadeja secured the victory.
In a thrilling ODI opener, India triumphed over England by four wickets. Stellar performances by Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel, who each scored half-centuries, solidified India's win over their rivals.
After England posted a competitive total of 248, with commendable contributions from Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell, India reached their target with 68 balls to spare. Despite early setbacks, the hosts recovered with keen determination, showcasing exceptional resilience.
Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja's pivotal wickets stifled England's momentum, ensuring timely dismissals that anchored India's path to a commendable victory. The second ODI in Cuttack will be crucial for both teams ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
