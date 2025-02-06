Left Menu

Meghalaya Promises Jobs and Cash for National Games Medalists

The Meghalaya government has announced jobs and cash awards for medalists at the National Games in Uttarakhand. Among the winners, Vikash Rana and Elizabeth Vincent earned gold and silver respectively in kayaking events, contributing to the state's total medal count, which ties its 2005 record.

  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya government has vowed to provide jobs and monetary rewards to all medalists of the ongoing National Games in Uttarakhand, aiming to boost sports in the state. This initiative was revealed by officials on Thursday as a part of the state's sports policy.

Adding to Meghalaya's pride, Vikash Rana secured the state's first gold medal in the men's kayak cross extreme slalom event. Elizabeth Vincent, who already boasts a bronze from the Asian canoe championship, added a silver to her collection at these games. These victories come alongside a bronze medal triumph by riflewomen Kiran Devi and B Anandhi in the lightweight women's double sculls.

Echoing the chief minister's earlier announcements, the sports department underlined the state's commitment to promoting athletic excellence. Cash prizes alongside scholarship opportunities are in line with the sports policy guidelines. Winning athletes are also promised government jobs, as the government aims to elevate Meghalaya as a regional sporting powerhouse with streamlined departmental strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

