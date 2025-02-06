India Triumphs Over England: Gill and Patel Shine with Stellar Partnership

India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday applauded Shubman Gill and Axar Patel for their exceptional partnership, leading to a triumphant four-wicket win over England in the first ODI of the series in Nagpur. Gill and Shreyas Iyer's impressive fifties were pivotal in securing the victory.

During the post-match presentation, Rohit admitted that he and Yashasvi Jaiswal had a rocky start in the second innings but credited the bowlers for their exceptional performance in England's first innings. "We knew we had to regroup quickly after a long hiatus from this format," Rohit remarked. "Despite the pressure from England's openers, our comeback was superb, with crucial wickets and energetic fielding," he told ESPNcricinfo.

Rohit emphasized the importance of Axar Patel's role at No. 5, explaining the strategic advantage of having a left-hander to counter England's spinners. Patel's improved batting, alongside Gill, was crucial in the middle order as India chased England's 248-run target. Substantial contributions from Gill, Iyer, and others set the stage for a thrilling victory.

England's early dominance was marked by an explosive 75-run opening stand by Phil Salt and Ben Duckett. However, pivotal bowling performances from Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana restricted England's innings. The Men in Blue will face England again in the second ODI on Sunday in Cuttack.

(With inputs from agencies.)