Shreyas Iyer's Stellar Stand: Unexpected Role Leads to ODI Triumph

In a surprising turn of events, Shreyas Iyer was woken up from his movie night to fill Virat Kohli's spot in the first ODI against England. On Thursday, his sudden inclusion catalyzed India's chase, as he scored 59 off 36 balls, turning the game in India's favor despite early wickets.

Iyer's innings, marked by calculated aggression, saw him hit two sixes and nine fours, taking England by surprise. He reflected on this unexpected opportunity, emphasizing his preparation and readiness to step up when needed, drawing from a robust domestic season that honed his skills.

His knack for handling high-pace bowling was evident as he tackled Jofra Archer with ease. Iyer also highlighted how specifics like using net sessions to mimic high-speed deliveries were crucial for adapting and excelling against such bowling lines. Besides batting, his fielding acumen shined through, executing a crucial run-out.

(With inputs from agencies.)