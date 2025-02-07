Sergio Ramos: The Next Chapter in Mexico

Legendary defender Sergio Ramos is set to resume his football career with Monterrey in Mexico's Liga MX, following an eight-month break from competitive matches. The 38-year-old Spanish star will get a chance to shine once more in the forthcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Ramos, who previously played for Sevilla, has consistently demonstrated impressive skills throughout his career. His achievements include winning the 2010 World Cup with Spain and securing multiple titles during his 16-year tenure at Real Madrid. Monterrey hopes his influence will bolster their team dynamics and leadership.

Details of Ramos's agreement with Monterrey remain undisclosed, but club president Jose Antonio Noriega praised the move as essential, citing Ramos's exceptional quality and leadership. As part of the upcoming Club World Cup hosted in the US, Monterrey will compete alongside other Mexican clubs León and Pachuca.

