Left Menu

Josh Allen Crowned 2024 NFL MVP

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named the 2024 NFL MVP. He outperformed Lamar Jackson to earn this distinction, having thrown for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns. Allen guided the Bills to their sixth consecutive playoff but lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:22 IST
Josh Allen Crowned 2024 NFL MVP

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been awarded the Most Valuable Player of the 2024 NFL season, marking a significant milestone in his career. This prestigious honor, announced on Thursday, comes as a result of Allen's outstanding performance, including 3,731 passing yards and 28 touchdowns.

Allen, previously a runner-up for the MVP award twice, led the Bills to their sixth consecutive playoff appearance. Despite a strong season, the Bills were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

The award ceremony was a highlight event held at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans. Hosted by hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg, it precedes the Super Bowl clash between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025