Josh Allen Crowned 2024 NFL MVP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named the 2024 NFL MVP. He outperformed Lamar Jackson to earn this distinction, having thrown for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns. Allen guided the Bills to their sixth consecutive playoff but lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been awarded the Most Valuable Player of the 2024 NFL season, marking a significant milestone in his career. This prestigious honor, announced on Thursday, comes as a result of Allen's outstanding performance, including 3,731 passing yards and 28 touchdowns.
Allen, previously a runner-up for the MVP award twice, led the Bills to their sixth consecutive playoff appearance. Despite a strong season, the Bills were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.
The award ceremony was a highlight event held at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans. Hosted by hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg, it precedes the Super Bowl clash between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
(With inputs from agencies.)