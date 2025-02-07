Josh Allen Crowned 2024 NFL MVP

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been awarded the Most Valuable Player of the 2024 NFL season, marking a significant milestone in his career. This prestigious honor, announced on Thursday, comes as a result of Allen's outstanding performance, including 3,731 passing yards and 28 touchdowns.

Allen, previously a runner-up for the MVP award twice, led the Bills to their sixth consecutive playoff appearance. Despite a strong season, the Bills were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

The award ceremony was a highlight event held at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans. Hosted by hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg, it precedes the Super Bowl clash between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

(With inputs from agencies.)