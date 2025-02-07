Left Menu

Graeme Smith Aims to Elevate SA20 as Second Best Cricket League Globally

SA20 Commissioner Graeme Smith aspires to make SA20 the second best cricket league worldwide, inspired by the IPL. Despite not having Indian players yet, Smith emphasizes the league's growth, the role of IPL franchises, and the promising young South African talent emerging from this ecosystem.

Graeme Smith, the commissioner of SA20, is committed to positioning the league as the second-best cricket league in the world, learning from the Indian Premier League's (IPL) established leadership. Currently in its third season, SA20 has gained immense popularity within South Africa, with its organizers focusing on continual growth.

This season marked Indian player Dinesh Karthik's participation, a first for SA20, illustrating the league's growing allure. Smith expressed a desire for more Indian players in the future, provided availability issues are resolved. He highlighted the indispensable support from IPL franchises in nurturing SA20's development.

Smith also spotlighted the thriving ecosystem in South African cricket, with burgeoning young talent making waves internationally. With the schedule for the coming seasons set, Smith and his team plan to keep innovating and attracting top talent to cement SA20's place in the global cricket calendar during South African summers.

