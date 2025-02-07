Left Menu

Graeme Smith Aims for SA20 to Match IPL's Influence in Cricket

SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith aspires to make the league the second-best after the IPL. The third season is underway, showcasing young talent in South Africa. Despite no immediate plans for more Indian players, Smith appreciates IPL's support in developing SA20, aiming for its prominence in cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:48 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Graeme Smith, the commissioner of SA20, has an ambitious vision for the league, striving to establish it as the second-best after the Indian Premier League (IPL). Currently, in its third season, showcase matches are staged across venues in South Africa.

The league has thrived under the guidance of Smith, who acknowledges IPL's significant influence and support. Smith expressed wanting more Indian players if circumstances allow, emphasizing Indian cricketers' impact on South African cricket.

Looking forward, Smith envisions SA20 becoming a premier choice during South African summers, harboring hopes to attract top talent worldwide. His reflection on SA20's journey signifies the league's growth and potential in bringing global attention to South African cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

