Graeme Smith Aims for SA20 to Match IPL's Influence in Cricket

Graeme Smith, the commissioner of SA20, has an ambitious vision for the league, striving to establish it as the second-best after the Indian Premier League (IPL). Currently, in its third season, showcase matches are staged across venues in South Africa.

The league has thrived under the guidance of Smith, who acknowledges IPL's significant influence and support. Smith expressed wanting more Indian players if circumstances allow, emphasizing Indian cricketers' impact on South African cricket.

Looking forward, Smith envisions SA20 becoming a premier choice during South African summers, harboring hopes to attract top talent worldwide. His reflection on SA20's journey signifies the league's growth and potential in bringing global attention to South African cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)