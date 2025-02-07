Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Major Cricket Betting Racket

Delhi Police dismantled a cricket betting operation in Krishna Nagar, arresting its alleged mastermind, Lovekesh Thakral. Thakral orchestrated bets on an ODI match between England and India, using technology to manage records. Police seized multiple devices in the raid, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:21 IST
Delhi Police Busts Major Cricket Betting Racket
In a significant policing breakthrough, Delhi authorities have dismantled what they describe as a major cricket betting racket in Krishna Nagar. The operation led to the arrest of one suspect, named Lovekesh Thakral, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the scheme, officials announced on Friday.

Acting on intelligence, law enforcement conducted a raid on a rented property in the area on Thursday. Thakral was reportedly orchestrating bets concerning the One-Day International (ODI) match featuring England against India at the time of the raid, as per the statement issued by the police.

Authorities disclosed that Thakral utilized technological tools to manage the betting records. Seized items include four mobile phones, a laptop, and a WiFi modem. Charges have been filed, and preliminary questioning suggests Thakral oversaw a vast betting network across Delhi. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

