Wrestling Federation Struggles Amidst Ministry Ban

The Wrestling Federation of India reverts operations to former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's residence after failing to secure a new office due to a Sports Ministry ban. The federation faces pressure as attempts to relocate falter, impacting athletes ahead of key national competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has returned its operations to the residence of former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at 21, Ashoka Road, Janpath, according to insider sources. The return comes as a result of the federation's inability to secure a new premise due to a standing ban by the Sports Ministry.

Previously, the WFI had relocated from Singh's home to a location in Hari Nagar following sexual harassment allegations against him by prominent athletes such as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik in 2023. The move was intended as an effort to distance the federation from ongoing controversies.

Inevitably, the Sports Ministry's continued restrictions have hampered the federation's search for a new base, forcing their retreat to the former chief's house. The suspension remains in effect since the announcement of U-15 and U-20 nationals proposed to be held in Gonda by the newly elected president Sanjay Singh. Federation officials highlight the urgency of removing the ban to minimize disruption to training and events for the athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

