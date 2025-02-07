Shafali Verma: Learning and Growth through the Women's Premier League
Shafali Verma credits the Women's Premier League for helping her develop her innings-building skills. Despite recent personal challenges, she remains motivated, thanks to family support. Verma excelled in the Senior Women's One-Day Challenger Trophy and aims for a comeback in the national team.
Delhi Capitals' opener Shafali Verma extolled the Women's Premier League on Friday for playing a crucial role in enhancing her game, especially in developing her innings-building skills.
Verma, a critical asset for Delhi Capitals, who reached the WPL finals in both seasons, highlighted the league's value in honing cricketing prowess and providing significant match opportunities.
Despite the hurdles faced last year, including personal and professional setbacks, Verma's recent performance in the Senior Women's One-Day Challenger Trophy has reignited her ambition for a national team comeback, with unwavering support from her family.
