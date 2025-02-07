PCB Confirms Saim Ayub's Omission from ICC Champions Trophy 2025
The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that opener Saim Ayub will miss the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 due to a lingering injury. Although ruled out of the Champions Trophy, Ayub's participation in the upcoming white-ball New Zealand tour remains conditional on passing fitness tests.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday that opener Saim Ayub will not participate in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. The tournament, set to be held in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, will proceed without Ayub as he is recovering from an injury sustained in England, which sidelines him for the next 10 weeks, according to ICC sources.
While Ayub is confirmed to miss the Champions Trophy scheduled on home turf, the PCB has not entirely ruled out his participation in Pakistan's white-ball tour of New Zealand set for March. His potential involvement is contingent on clearing all necessary fitness tests as stated in the PCB's release.
Ayub's absence is significant as he is reputed for his exceptional batting form. Asad Shafiq, a member of the national selection committee, expressed understanding for Ayub's disappointment but emphasized the priority of his long-term health. The defending champions from the 2017 edition, now led by Mohammad Rizwan, are prepared to host the 2025 event with matches set to begin in February.
