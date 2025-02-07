Epic Showdown Awaits at College Rivals Season 2 Finale

After 224 days of grueling qualifiers, India's top college gamers are poised for a showdown at the College Rivals Season 2 finale in Mumbai, an Ampverse DMI collegiate gaming IP. Set for February 23, 2025, at Hall 4, NESCO, the event will feature seven finalists battling in Valorant, BGMI, and EA FC 24. With a staggering INR 50 lakh prize on the line, the stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to this year's most significant collegiate eSports event.

Starting on July 15 of the previous year, College Rivals Season 2 saw unprecedented participation, with over 2 lakh students registering across 55 colleges in 22 cities. More than 11 lakh students were engaged, marking its growth as India's premier collegiate gaming platform. The finale promises not only fierce competition but also an unforgettable fan experience with performances by Seedhe Maut, Pho, and Dizlaw, alongside interactive gaming zones and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities.

According to Sumedha Mahajan, Head of Marketing at Ampverse DMI, College Rivals stands as a groundbreaking Esports platform promoting young talent. She expressed confidence in Season 2 surpassing expectations. While Season 1 set a high bar by drawing over 5,000 attendees, the upcoming finale aims to expand the journey for aspiring eSports professionals. Imafuture professional gaming pathway is now firmly established in the landscape of Indian collegiate eSports.

