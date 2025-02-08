Left Menu

Golf-Woods to make PGA Tour season debut next week at Torrey Pines

Tournament host Tiger Woods has committed to playing in next week's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, which will mark the 15-times major champion's first official PGA Tour event since last July's British Open.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 00:06 IST
Golf-Woods to make PGA Tour season debut next week at Torrey Pines

Tournament host Tiger Woods has committed to playing in next week's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, which will mark the 15-times major champion's first official PGA Tour event since last July's British Open. The opening round of the February 13-16 tournament, a PGA Tour Signature Event that has a $20 million purse and benefits Woods' TGR Foundation, will be held nine days after Woods announced on social media that his mother died at age 78.

Woods had until 5:00 p.m. ET (2200 GMT) on Friday to commit to the Genesis Invitational and tournament organisers announced his decision to make his PGA Tour season debut next week in a social media post ahead of the deadline. Since missing the cut at the British Open, Woods had surgery in September on his lower back, played with his son in a laid-back 36-hole event in December and competed twice last month in the indoor team golf league he co-founded.

Woods, who made his first PGA Tour appearance of 2024 at the Genesis Invitational, has played a limited schedule since his horrific Feb. 2021 car crash and said last December he was not "tournament sharp yet." Typically held at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, this year's Genesis Invitational was relocated to Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025