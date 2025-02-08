Left Menu

Thomas Detry Leads Phoenix Open as Beer Showers Reign on Hole 16

Belgian golfer Thomas Detry took a two-shot lead at the Phoenix Open with a 7-under 64 in the second round. The day featured Emiliano Grillo's ace at the rowdy 16th, sparking beer showers despite attempts to curtail them. Detry is pursuing his first PGA Tour win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Scottsdale | Updated: 08-02-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 09:28 IST
Thomas Detry surged to the forefront at the Phoenix Open, posting an impressive 7-under 64 to secure a two-shot advantage on Friday. The Belgian golfer's performance included eight birdies and solid play at TPC Sawgrass, a course renowned for its perfect golfing conditions.

The spotlight, however, captured Argentine Emiliano Grillo as he delivered the highlight of the day by acing the lively par-3 16th, igniting celebratory beer showers in the stands. Despite officials' attempts to limit such displays, Grillo's stunning shot captivated the crowd and revived the spectacle.

Elsewhere in the field, Michael Kim and Alex Smalley remained in close pursuit, each displaying commendable performances. Meanwhile, notable players like Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler made significant moves up the leaderboard, intensifying the competition at TPC Scottsdale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

