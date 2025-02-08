Left Menu

Australian Open Separates Men's and Women's Tournaments Amid Criticism

The Australian Open will no longer host simultaneous men's and women's tournaments after criticism of its dual gender format. Golf Australia's decision follows feedback from top players over course conditions and aims to maintain the prestige of the national Opens.

08-02-2025
In a significant shift, Golf Australia announced that the Australian Open will no longer conduct men's and women's tournaments simultaneously. This decision comes after top players expressed concerns that the dual gender format reduced the prestige of the prestigious national Opens.

Last year's tournament drew criticism, notably from men's headliner Cameron Smith, who lamented the softened course conditions attributed to poor weather and setup changes. Additionally, major winner Hannah Green pointed out the overly generous pin placements, and Adam Scott chose to skip the event entirely.

The change follows an annual review and discussions with stakeholders. Golf Australia's CEO, James Sutherland, highlighted past successes, including increased crowds and viewership, but emphasized that separating the tournaments aligns with their strategy to elevate the event's profile and adapt to the global golf landscape.

