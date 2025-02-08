Angelo Mathews Inspires Sri Lankan Fightback Amid Australian Dominance

In a valiant display of determination, Angelo Mathews's impressive 76 runs on Saturday helped Sri Lanka avoid an innings defeat in the second test against Australia at Galle. Despite a strong spin attack by Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon, Sri Lanka ended Day Three at 211-8, narrowly ahead with two wickets left.

Australia's innings began aggressively, but they were checked at 414, thanks to Prabath Jayasuriya's key strikes, including dislodging Steve Smith at 131. This impressive performance left Sri Lanka with a challenging target, as they rebounded from an early stumble in their second innings.

Sri Lanka's initial struggle with early dismissals suggested a repeat defeat; however, Mathews's partnership with Kusal Mendis, who contributed an unbeaten 48, drew a fightback. The day's play concluded with Kuhnemann and Webster closing in on the final two wickets, maintaining Australia's winning momentum.

