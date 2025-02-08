Left Menu

Angelo Mathews Inspires Sri Lankan Fightback Amid Australian Dominance

Angelo Mathews played a crucial innings of 76 to help Sri Lanka avert an innings defeat against Australia in the second test at Galle. Despite conceding a significant lead, Mathews's partnership with Kusal Mendis revived the team's hope, leaving Sri Lanka 54 ahead by day's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:43 IST
Angelo Mathews Inspires Sri Lankan Fightback Amid Australian Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a valiant display of determination, Angelo Mathews's impressive 76 runs on Saturday helped Sri Lanka avoid an innings defeat in the second test against Australia at Galle. Despite a strong spin attack by Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon, Sri Lanka ended Day Three at 211-8, narrowly ahead with two wickets left.

Australia's innings began aggressively, but they were checked at 414, thanks to Prabath Jayasuriya's key strikes, including dislodging Steve Smith at 131. This impressive performance left Sri Lanka with a challenging target, as they rebounded from an early stumble in their second innings.

Sri Lanka's initial struggle with early dismissals suggested a repeat defeat; however, Mathews's partnership with Kusal Mendis, who contributed an unbeaten 48, drew a fightback. The day's play concluded with Kuhnemann and Webster closing in on the final two wickets, maintaining Australia's winning momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025