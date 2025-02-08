Left Menu

Breezy Johnson Strikes Gold at Alpine World Ski Championships

Breezy Johnson won the women's downhill gold at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach. This marks her first major event medal after returning from a 14-month ban. Johnson became the first American downhill world champion since Lindsey Vonn in 2009, setting a time of one minute 41.29 seconds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 18:04 IST
In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Breezy Johnson clinched the women's downhill gold for the United States at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach. Her winning run set an unbeatable pace early in the competition.

Johnson's victory marks her first medal in a major event following her return from a 14-month ban for anti-doping violations. Despite a career marred by injuries, Johnson has proven her resilience, beating strong competitors like Austria's Mirjam Puchner and Czech Ester Ledecka.

Completing her run in one minute 41.29 seconds, Johnson watched as her rivals fell short. She becomes the first American downhill world champion since Lindsey Vonn in 2009, celebrating with emotion and reflecting on the privilege of her competitive return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

