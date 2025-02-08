Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Return Sparks Excitement Ahead of Second ODI Against England

Star cricketer Virat Kohli made a resounding comeback, dispelling concerns over a knee injury with an impressive net session ahead of the second ODI against England. While Kohli's form brings optimism, Shreyas Iyer might be sidelined despite recent impressive performances. Cuttack is buzzing with anticipation as fans throng to witness their cricketing heroes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:42 IST
Virat Kohli's Return Sparks Excitement Ahead of Second ODI Against England
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Virat Kohli has once again become the center of attention, silencing speculations over his knee injury with a commanding performance in the nets ahead of the second ODI against England. Kohli, renowned for his batting prowess, did not disappoint as he practiced diligently, thrilling fans at the Cuttack stadium.

Despite questions over team selection, Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak remained reticent about lineup changes, hinting that Shreyas Iyer might not feature in the upcoming game. Iyer's absence from an optional practice session has further fueled these speculations, highlighting the high-stakes decisions in the Indian camp.

As Cuttack prepares for its first ODI since 2019, cricket fever has gripped the city. The anticipation is palpable as over 20,000 fans flocked to the practice session, creating an atmosphere resonating with excitement. England, opting for a rest day, may soon face an Indian side buoyed by Kohli's formidable form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025