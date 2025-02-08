Virat Kohli's Return Sparks Excitement Ahead of Second ODI Against England

Virat Kohli has once again become the center of attention, silencing speculations over his knee injury with a commanding performance in the nets ahead of the second ODI against England. Kohli, renowned for his batting prowess, did not disappoint as he practiced diligently, thrilling fans at the Cuttack stadium.

Despite questions over team selection, Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak remained reticent about lineup changes, hinting that Shreyas Iyer might not feature in the upcoming game. Iyer's absence from an optional practice session has further fueled these speculations, highlighting the high-stakes decisions in the Indian camp.

As Cuttack prepares for its first ODI since 2019, cricket fever has gripped the city. The anticipation is palpable as over 20,000 fans flocked to the practice session, creating an atmosphere resonating with excitement. England, opting for a rest day, may soon face an Indian side buoyed by Kohli's formidable form.

