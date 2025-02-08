Left Menu

Delhi Royals Triumph in Legend 90 League with Commanding Win

Delhi Royals secured their first victory in the Legend 90 League, beating Rajasthan Kings by 41 runs. Shikhar Dhawan's impactful start and Lendl Simmons' explosive innings set up a solid total of 195/3. Despite efforts from Gaurav Tomar and Rajat Singh, Rajasthan fell short, finishing at 154/4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:44 IST
Lendl Simmons. (Picture: Legend 90 League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Royals clinched their inaugural victory in the Legend 90 League by overpowering Rajasthan Kings with a decisive 41-run win on Saturday. The Royals posted an imposing score of 195/3 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, leveraging their robust performance in the initial overs.

Rajasthan Kings' captain Ankit Rajpoot's decision to bowl first backfired as Shikhar Dhawan opened strongly, securing three consecutive boundaries against Rajpoot in the opening over. Dhawan and Lendl Simmons formed a substantial 60-run partnership, after which Simmons continued the onslaught alongside Angelo Perera, crafting an 82-run partnership for the third wicket.

Rajasthan's chase of 196 unravelled early with opener Phil Mustard's dismissal without scoring. While Gaurav Tomar and Rajesh Bishnoi offered some fight, Bipul Sharma's pivotal three-wicket spell diminished their hopes. Rajat Singh's undefeated 48 offered some resistance but was insufficient to surpass the target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

