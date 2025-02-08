Left Menu

Top Seeds Set to Shine at 2025 Delhi Open: A Showcase of Emerging Tennis Talent

The 2025 Delhi Open promises high-stakes tennis with top seeds like Lloyd Harris and Shintaro Mochizuki competing in a strong field. Indian players, empowered by their Davis Cup successes, join international talents to battle for ranking points, showcasing the event's role in shaping global tennis careers.

Ramkumar Ramanathan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated 2025 Delhi Open is set to feature a competitive lineup as the event returns for its fifth edition at Delhi's DLTA Complex from February 10-16. Among the top eight seeds are former World No. 31 Lloyd Harris and 2019 Wimbledon Boys' Singles champion Shintaro Mochizuki, both eager to leave their mark in this ATP Challenger 75 tournament.

India's tennis talents, including Mukund Sasikumar, Ramkumar Ramanathan, and Karan Singh, have secured wild card entries following their impressive performance in the Davis Cup World Group I Playoff against Togo. The event will showcase a 32-player singles draw, featuring 21 direct entries, three wild cards, six qualifiers, and two special exempts.

Vit Kopriva from the Czech Republic leads the draw as the top seed, with seasoned players like Billy Harris and Tristan Schoolkate eyeing top honors. DLTA President Rohit Rajpal emphasized the event's importance as a proving ground for talent aspiring to climb the ATP ladder, with significant ranking points at stake. In the absence of defending champion Geoffrey Blancaneaux, the field is wide open for a new champion to emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

