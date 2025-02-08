Leverkusen Stumbles Yet Sets Record in Bundesliga Drama
Bayer Leverkusen played to a goalless draw against VfL Wolfsburg, dropping eight points behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Coach Xabi Alonso equalled the all-time record for longest unbeaten away runs. Despite a heavy rotation, an energetic finish by substitute Florian Wirtz couldn't secure a win.
Bayer Leverkusen stumbled to a goalless draw against VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, dropping eight points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. This result came as coach Xabi Alonso equalled the league's record for the longest unbeaten away run.
Alonso's team is currently in second place following their extra time win over Cologne in the German Cup. Next, they face Bayern Munich in a crucial match. The Spaniard strategically rested key player Florian Wirtz, which might have cost the team their attacking edge.
Despite a pressing late-game effort and a near goal by Wirtz, Leverkusen couldn't secure the victory. Alonso noted the schedule's challenges but remained focused on the upcoming clash with Bayern, with hopes of closing the point gap.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kane Strikes Again: Bayern Munich Extends Bundesliga Lead
Bayern Munich Bolsters Future with Signing of Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig
Bayern Munich's Single-Minded Focus: Bremen Over Celtic
Manuel Neuer Extends Legacy: Bayern Munich's Iconic Goalkeeper Re-signs
Stuttgart Edges Past Augsburg in German Cup Thriller