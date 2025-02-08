Leverkusen Stumbles Yet Sets Record in Bundesliga Drama

Bayer Leverkusen stumbled to a goalless draw against VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, dropping eight points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. This result came as coach Xabi Alonso equalled the league's record for the longest unbeaten away run.

Alonso's team is currently in second place following their extra time win over Cologne in the German Cup. Next, they face Bayern Munich in a crucial match. The Spaniard strategically rested key player Florian Wirtz, which might have cost the team their attacking edge.

Despite a pressing late-game effort and a near goal by Wirtz, Leverkusen couldn't secure the victory. Alonso noted the schedule's challenges but remained focused on the upcoming clash with Bayern, with hopes of closing the point gap.

