Australia Clinches Victory in Epic Sri Lanka Test Series

In a dominating performance, Australia overcame Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the second test match of the series, concluding with a 2-0 sweep in Galle. The test ended in four days, showcasing Australia's cricketing prowess.

Australia took the lead in response to Sri Lanka's 257 first innings tally, amassing a formidable 414, with crucial centuries from Steve Smith and Alex Carey. In the host's second innings, Australia bowled out Sri Lanka for 231 and chased down the 75-run target, losing just opener Travis Head in the process.

The series win was further bolstered by Australia's spin attack, spearheaded by Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon, who together claimed 30 Sri Lankan wickets. Australia is now poised to face South Africa in the World Test Championship final in June.

