Australia Clinches Victory in Epic Sri Lanka Test Series

Australia defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the second test, achieving a 2-0 series sweep in Galle. With significant performances by Steve Smith and Alex Carey, Australia secured their place in the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

Updated: 09-02-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 12:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dominating performance, Australia overcame Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the second test match of the series, concluding with a 2-0 sweep in Galle. The test ended in four days, showcasing Australia's cricketing prowess.

Australia took the lead in response to Sri Lanka's 257 first innings tally, amassing a formidable 414, with crucial centuries from Steve Smith and Alex Carey. In the host's second innings, Australia bowled out Sri Lanka for 231 and chased down the 75-run target, losing just opener Travis Head in the process.

The series win was further bolstered by Australia's spin attack, spearheaded by Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon, who together claimed 30 Sri Lankan wickets. Australia is now poised to face South Africa in the World Test Championship final in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

