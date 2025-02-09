Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Delhi Capitals star batter Jemimah Rodrigues is determined to secure victory in the Women's Premier League this upcoming season after two consecutive runner-up finishes. Having lost to Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the previous finals, Rodrigues is keen on clinching the championship.

Rodrigues emphasized the team's consistent performance over the past seasons and expressed confidence in their preparations. She plans to simulate match scenarios during practice, blending aggressive play with strategic innings management. Power-hitting is a crucial part of her training, reflecting the demands of T20 cricket.

The 24-year-old highlighted the WPL's transformative impact on women's cricket in India, boosting player skill levels and fan engagement. Her close relationship with DC skipper Meg Lanning has further enriched her approach to the game. DC's campaign starts against Mumbai Indians on February 15 at Vadodara's BCA Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)