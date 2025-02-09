Aditi Ashok Advances at Windy Founders Cup

Aditi Ashok gained momentum with a solid third-round performance, carding a 2-under 69 at the Founders Cup on the LPGA tour. The Indian golfer, opening this season, is now 2-under and tied for 44th place as blustery winds challenged the field.

Yealimi Noh delivered a stunning 8-under 63, ascending to a one-stroke lead over three-time winner Jin Young Ko. Noh, with an 18-under 195 total, capitalized on strong previous rounds to join the final group.

As winds picked up at Bradenton Country Club, both Noh and Ko made a notable first birdie on the par-5 eighth hole. Ko, aiming for victory at a fourth venue, impressively birdied five of the final 11 holes to finish with a 66.

(With inputs from agencies.)