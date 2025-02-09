Anirban Lahiri Shines in Opening LIV Golf Series

In a commendable performance at the opening event of the LIV Golf Series, India's Anirban Lahiri finished tied for 12th place with a bogey-free 3-under 69. Beginning in third during the shotgun start, Lahiri birdied his way through the 13th, 15th, and first, completing the round with pars.

Lahiri's earlier rounds of 69-67 led him to a total of 11-under for the week. His team, Crushers, managed a fourth-place finish despite fierce competition. Meanwhile, Cleeks' Adrian Meronk faced intense pressure as Jon Rahm mounted a strong challenge, ending his final round at 71, holding 17-under overall.

Meronk celebrated his first individual title since joining the LIV Golf Series, while Rahm's Legion XIII maintained a secure lead, finishing an impressive 50-under. Teams Rippers and RangeGoats shared second place, tied at 39-under on the team's leaderboard.

