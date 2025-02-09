Left Menu

Floodlights Out: Chaos Interrupts ODI Thriller

A floodlight failure during the ODI between India and England disrupted play, leaving fans entertained but cricketers frustrated. The OCA faced challenges managing the large crowd and maintained tight security, while also dealing with unauthorized access in the press box.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 09-02-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 18:45 IST
Floodlights Out: Chaos Interrupts ODI Thriller
  • Country:
  • India

A major embarrassment unfolded for the BCCI when a floodlight failure halted the second ODI between England and India. With the hosts at 48 for none, chasing 305 at Barabati Stadium, the electricity glitch interrupted what was shaping up to be an intriguing match.

India, on a promising trajectory, had to pause as one of the eight towering floodlights failed, compelling players to leave the field. The issue initially surfaced around 6:15 pm with brief power cuts, but the supply resumed just as England's pacer Saqib Mahmood was ready to bowl to Rohit Sharma.

Yet, minutes later, the lights completely extinguished, leaving players visibly exasperated. The packed stadium of 45,000 fans transformed the interruption into a spirited festivity, with phone flashlights creating an electrifying atmosphere, yet devoid of any cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025