Floodlights Out: Chaos Interrupts ODI Thriller
A floodlight failure during the ODI between India and England disrupted play, leaving fans entertained but cricketers frustrated. The OCA faced challenges managing the large crowd and maintained tight security, while also dealing with unauthorized access in the press box.
A major embarrassment unfolded for the BCCI when a floodlight failure halted the second ODI between England and India. With the hosts at 48 for none, chasing 305 at Barabati Stadium, the electricity glitch interrupted what was shaping up to be an intriguing match.
India, on a promising trajectory, had to pause as one of the eight towering floodlights failed, compelling players to leave the field. The issue initially surfaced around 6:15 pm with brief power cuts, but the supply resumed just as England's pacer Saqib Mahmood was ready to bowl to Rohit Sharma.
Yet, minutes later, the lights completely extinguished, leaving players visibly exasperated. The packed stadium of 45,000 fans transformed the interruption into a spirited festivity, with phone flashlights creating an electrifying atmosphere, yet devoid of any cricket.
