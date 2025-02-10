Ravi Shastri Predicts Pakistan’s Champions Trophy Potential

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has voiced his belief that Pakistan, reigning champions in the ICC Champions Trophy, stand as formidable contenders in the upcoming tournament. Speaking on the ICC Review, Shastri emphasized Pakistan's potential to excel, particularly if they advance to the knockout stages and compete in home conditions.

Pakistan, set to face New Zealand in Karachi on February 19, have built momentum with recent series victories in Australia and South Africa. Despite the pressure of playing at home, Shastri argues that Pakistan's extensive exposure to white-ball cricket over the past six to eight months has bolstered their strength, particularly showcased by performances in South Africa.

Shastri acknowledged the absence of promising young opener Saim Ayub, sidelined due to an ankle injury, but maintained confidence in Pakistan's depth. Predicting a strong tournament run, Shastri believes that if Pakistan reaches the semi-finals, they will pose a significant threat to any opponent. Pakistan's subsequent match against South Africa on February 12 in Karachi is a crucial encounter as they aim for a semi-final spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)