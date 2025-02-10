Left Menu

Controversy in Turkish Soccer: Adana Demirspor's On-Field Protest

The Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Adana Demirspor was abandoned when Adana protested a controversial penalty by walking off the field. The decision was disputed by Galatasaray's coach, and the incident underscores ongoing frustrations with refereeing standards in Turkish soccer.

  • Turkey

The Turkish Super Lig encounter between rivals Galatasaray and Adana Demirspor ground to an unexpected halt on Sunday. Adana staged an on-field protest by leaving the match midway in response to perceived refereeing injustices, leading to the abandonment of the game.

The decisive turn occurred when Galatasaray was awarded a contentious penalty, subsequently converted by newcomer Alvaro Morata. The award of the penalty, despite being confirmed by VAR, was met with skepticism, even from Galatasaray's head coach, Okan Buruk, who expressed doubts about its legitimacy.

The incident has sparked renewed debate about officiating standards in Turkish soccer, with Galatasaray's website predicting a default victory, pending an official decision by the Turkish Football Federation. Buruk lamented the negative spotlight on Turkish soccer stemming from the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

