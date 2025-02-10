Left Menu

Debate Over India's ODI Batting Order: The Pant vs Rahul Dilemma

There is an ongoing debate in Indian cricket about the batting order, particularly the positioning of KL Rahul and the impact it has on Rishabh Pant's playing opportunities. With preferences for a left-right combination, Axar Patel has been promoted, leading to questions about Rahul's optimal role and Pant's sidelining.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:27 IST
The debate over India's ODI batting order has intensified, with questions surrounding the positions of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. During the second ODI against England, former cricketer Ravi Shastri criticized the decision to bat Rahul at No. 6, raising doubts about Pant's place in the squad.

Shastri's comments have resonated within the cricket community, as many are questioning team management strategies and their adherence to a left-right combination that sees Axar Patel batting ahead of top-order stalwart Rahul.

The statistical comparison between Rahul and Pant adds fuel to the discussion, as both players have delivered mixed performances. With Pant's future looking uncertain, experts speculate about potential changes in strategy for upcoming tournaments.

