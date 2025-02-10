Left Menu

ISSF Academy and Shimon Sharif Partner to Boost Shooting Standards in India

The ISSF Academy partners with ex-shooter Shimon Sharif to enhance shooting sport coaching standards in India. The collaboration aims to provide internationally accredited coaching programs, improve Indian coaches' expertise, and develop world-class Indian shooters. Sharif's Topgun Shooting Academy expands, driven by India's Olympic success.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Academy has announced a strategic partnership with former Indian shooter Shimon Sharif, aiming to elevate coaching standards within India's shooting sport sector. This collaboration promises to enhance educational programs and ensure coaches meet globally recognized standards.

Shimon Sharif, noted as the first rifle shooter from Delhi to represent India at the ISSF World Cup, has received an official letter confirming his association with the ISSF Academy. Karoliina Nissinen, the head of administration at ISSF Academy, stressed the importance of equipping coaches with essential skills and ISSF-recognized certifications.

The partnership gains importance as India continues to excel in global shooting competitions, including noteworthy performances at the Paris Olympics. This initiative aims not only to elevate the coaching standards across India but also to contribute to the development of a new generation of Indian shooters who can excel internationally.

