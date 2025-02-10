Left Menu

Jadon Sancho's Subtle Social Media Signal Sparks Debate

Jadon Sancho's subtle social media post hints at lingering discontent with Manchester United. Despite moving to Chelsea on loan, with an obligation to buy, Sancho's comment on Marcus Rashford's post, following his loan to Aston Villa, suggests unresolved issues at United.

Updated: 10-02-2025 18:01 IST
Jadon Sancho's recent activity on social media appears to indicate lingering tensions with Manchester United. Sancho's move to Chelsea on loan this August has yet to close his chapter at Old Trafford entirely.

Following Marcus Rashford's loan transfer to Aston Villa, the former United player debuted in a 2-1 victory against Tottenham in the FA Cup. Rashford expressed appreciation on Instagram for the warm reception and his team's performance.

Among the comments, Sancho simply wrote 'Freedom,' embellishing it with praying and raised hands emojis. Despite his current affiliation with Chelsea, there's lingering speculation about Sancho's sentiments towards United as his transfer includes a purchase obligation for 25 million pounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

