LIV Golf Players Secured Path to British Open

The British Open has made a significant decision to allow LIV Golf players a clear route to participate in this year's major championship. This move aligns with the U.S. Open, which recently created a similar entry opportunity for LIV competitors.

The Royal & Ancient Golf Club (R&A) has announced that the top-performing LIV player not already exempt will qualify directly for the British Open at Royal Portrush. The slot will be awarded based on results after LIV's event in Dallas this June as part of an annual review of exemption pathways.

R&A chief executive Mark Darbon emphasized the importance of offering global qualification opportunities. LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil praised this decision as a testament to competitive fields and fan engagement. LIV continues its expansive schedule, recently commencing its fourth season in Saudi Arabia with Adrian Meronk clinching victory.

