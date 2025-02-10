Race Against Time: Jasprit Bumrah's Rehabilitation for Champions Trophy
Jasprit Bumrah is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy following a five-week rest period. He aims to regain match fitness for the Champions Trophy. The rehabilitation process involves a dedicated team of coaches and medical staff closely monitoring his recovery.
- Country:
- India
Jasprit Bumrah, India's leading fast bowler, is racing against the clock to regain fitness for the Champions Trophy after completing a five-week rest period known as 'off-loading'. His rehabilitation is underway at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, with a specialized team focusing on his recovery.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has maintained strict confidentiality regarding Bumrah's rehabilitation updates, limiting access to only a few insiders. However, it's known that a dedicated core team, including Strength and Conditioning coach Rajnikanth Sivagnanam and physio Thulasi Ram Yuvraj, under Dr. Nitin Patel's supervision, is managing his return-to-play process.
While speculation arose on social media about Bumrah working with National team S&C coach Soham Desai, it was clarified that Desai is accompanying the Indian squad in England. The outcome of Bumrah's rehabilitation will be communicated to key stakeholders, including BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. The possibility of Bumrah's replacement by Harshit Rana remains a last-minute decision for the ICC event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PCB Chairman Updates on Saim Ayub's Injury Recovery and Team Changes Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy
Jay Shah: From BCCI Secretary to ICC Chairman Amidst Cricket's Global Initiatives
Celebrating Cricket's Finest: 2023-24 BCCI Annual Awards
Cricketing Stars Shine at BCCI Awards 2023-24
Cricket Giants and Rising Stars Shine at BCCI Awards