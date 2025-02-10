Left Menu

Race Against Time: Jasprit Bumrah's Rehabilitation for Champions Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy following a five-week rest period. He aims to regain match fitness for the Champions Trophy. The rehabilitation process involves a dedicated team of coaches and medical staff closely monitoring his recovery.

Jasprit Bumrah, India's leading fast bowler, is racing against the clock to regain fitness for the Champions Trophy after completing a five-week rest period known as 'off-loading'. His rehabilitation is underway at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, with a specialized team focusing on his recovery.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has maintained strict confidentiality regarding Bumrah's rehabilitation updates, limiting access to only a few insiders. However, it's known that a dedicated core team, including Strength and Conditioning coach Rajnikanth Sivagnanam and physio Thulasi Ram Yuvraj, under Dr. Nitin Patel's supervision, is managing his return-to-play process.

While speculation arose on social media about Bumrah working with National team S&C coach Soham Desai, it was clarified that Desai is accompanying the Indian squad in England. The outcome of Bumrah's rehabilitation will be communicated to key stakeholders, including BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. The possibility of Bumrah's replacement by Harshit Rana remains a last-minute decision for the ICC event.

