Matthew Breetzke Records Historic Debut in ODI Tri-Series

In a landmark achievement, South African cricketer Matthew Breetzke set a new benchmark during the ODI Tri-Series on Monday by becoming the first male batter to score 150 runs on his ODI debut. The record was previously held by former West Indian player Desmond Haynes, who made 148 runs against Australia during his debut in 1978.

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz holds third place for highest debut scores in Men's ODI history with his 127-run performance against Ireland in 2021. Other notable debut performances include Colin Ingram of South Africa, who scored 124 in 2010, and New Zealand's Mark Chapman, who achieved an unbeaten 124 against the UAE in 2015.

Opening the innings alongside captain Temba Bavuma, the 26-year-old Breetzke cautiously navigated the Lahore pitch. His half-century came from 68 balls, involving critical partnerships, particularly with Jason Smith, who scored 41. Breetzke reached his century with a boundary behind point and was eventually dismissed at 150 by New Zealand's Matt Henry in the 46th over. Set up by Breetzke's knock and Wiaan Mulder's 64, South Africa posted an imposing total of 304/6 in their 50 overs. Matt Henry and William O'Rourke spearheaded the Kiwi bowling, each securing two wickets, while Michael Bracewell chipped in with one wicket in his 10-over campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)