Left Menu

IBA's Legal Battle Against IOC: A Fight Beyond the Ring

The International Boxing Association (IBA) is set to file criminal complaints against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over allowing two women boxers to compete and win gold medals. This action escalates the ongoing conflict between the two organizations. IBA cites the IOC's decisions as grounds for legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:39 IST
IBA's Legal Battle Against IOC: A Fight Beyond the Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The International Boxing Association (IBA) announced its intention to file criminal complaints against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the United States, France, and Switzerland. The complaints focus on the IOC's decision to permit women boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting to compete and secure gold medals in a Paris tournament last year.

The IBA has linked its legal action with former U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on transgender athletes. The Russian-backed boxing body, excluded from the Olympics, argues that the Swiss following of this matter necessitates an investigation under Swiss law, reported the IBA. Similar complaints are planned for France and the USA.

The legal entanglement adds to the longstanding feud between the IBA, under President Umar Kremlev, and the IOC led by President Thomas Bach. Khelif and Lin, both disqualified from the 2023 IBA world championships, find themselves at the center of this international sports controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025