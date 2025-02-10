IBA's Legal Battle Against IOC: A Fight Beyond the Ring

The International Boxing Association (IBA) announced its intention to file criminal complaints against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the United States, France, and Switzerland. The complaints focus on the IOC's decision to permit women boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting to compete and secure gold medals in a Paris tournament last year.

The IBA has linked its legal action with former U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on transgender athletes. The Russian-backed boxing body, excluded from the Olympics, argues that the Swiss following of this matter necessitates an investigation under Swiss law, reported the IBA. Similar complaints are planned for France and the USA.

The legal entanglement adds to the longstanding feud between the IBA, under President Umar Kremlev, and the IOC led by President Thomas Bach. Khelif and Lin, both disqualified from the 2023 IBA world championships, find themselves at the center of this international sports controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)