Floodlight Fiasco at Cuttack ODI Sparks Controversy

Disruption marred the second ODI match between India and England at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium when floodlights failed, prompting the state government to issue a show cause notice to the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA). The incident, which caused a 30-minute delay, has triggered a political storm in the state.

The opposition BJD blamed the state government for the mishap and called for the resignation of Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj. Odisha's Sports Director Siddhartha Das demanded a detailed explanation from the OCA, urging them to identify the loopholes and liable parties. The explanations are expected within 10 days.

Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj assured tough measures against those responsible. Opposition parties, including the BJD and Congress, criticized the event's management, highlighting the embarrassment caused to Odisha in the global sports arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)