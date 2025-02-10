Left Menu

Martin Guptill's Unstoppable 160* Drives Warriors to Victory

Martin Guptill delivered a remarkable unbeaten 160 runs off 49 balls, leading Chhattisgarh Warriors to an emphatic 89-run win against Big Boys Unikari in the Legend 90 League. Guptill's innings, supported by Rishi Dhawan, set a record total of 240/0, marking a historic moment in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:15 IST
Martin Guptill (Photo: Legend 90 League). Image Credit: ANI
Martin Guptill showcased an extraordinary performance in the Legend 90 League, scoring an unbeaten 160 runs off just 49 deliveries. His staggering knock ensured a resounding 89-run victory for Chhattisgarh Warriors over Big Boys Unikari on Monday, turning the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium into a scene of cricketing dominance.

The New Zealand cricket veteran, known for his prowess in white-ball cricket, ignited the field after the Warriors elected to bat. Starting cautiously, Guptill soon accelerated, reaching his half-century in a blistering 21 balls. The fireworks began in the 12th over when he significantly punished Ishan Malhotra, achieving his century in a mere 34 balls, a record for the Legend 90 League. His further assault brought his score to an impressive 160*, the highest in the tournament so far.

Guptill's innings, featuring 12 fours and 16 sixes, came at an astonishing strike rate of 326.53, with Rishi Dhawan providing strong support with an unbeaten 76 off 42 balls. Their 240-run partnership, a record in league history, took the Warriors to a formidable total of 240/0. Big Boys Unikari, overwhelmed by the daunting target, managed only 151/4, as Chhattisgarh Warriors climbed to the top of the leaderboard with their third successive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

