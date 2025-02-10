Congo's Quest to Overturn FIFA Suspension: An Uphill Battle

The Republic of Congo plans to collaborate with FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in an effort to reverse recent sanctions that prevent its football federation from participating in international competitions. The suspension was announced after FIFA accused Congo of third-party interference, violating FIFA regulations. Congo denies these allegations.

According to FIFA, lifting the suspension requires Congo to meet conditions, including restoring full control of the federation's facilities to the national body, FECOFOOT. Sports Minister Hugues Ngouelondele confirmed they would promptly contact CAF and FIFA to discuss revoking the sanctions.

While aiming for a compromise, Ngouelondele emphasized that the government would not abandon its principles. He acknowledged Congolese football's lackluster performance, with the national team missing AFCON since 2015, but denied government interference claims and noted the universality of such challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)