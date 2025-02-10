Congo's Quest to Overturn FIFA Suspension: An Uphill Battle
The Republic of Congo aims to engage with FIFA and CAF to reverse sanctions imposed on its football federation for alleged third-party interference. Sports Minister Hugues Ngouelondele seeks a resolution but upholds national principles. The country's football has struggled, missing AFCON since 2015.
- Country:
- Congo (Brazzaville)
The Republic of Congo plans to collaborate with FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in an effort to reverse recent sanctions that prevent its football federation from participating in international competitions. The suspension was announced after FIFA accused Congo of third-party interference, violating FIFA regulations. Congo denies these allegations.
According to FIFA, lifting the suspension requires Congo to meet conditions, including restoring full control of the federation's facilities to the national body, FECOFOOT. Sports Minister Hugues Ngouelondele confirmed they would promptly contact CAF and FIFA to discuss revoking the sanctions.
While aiming for a compromise, Ngouelondele emphasized that the government would not abandon its principles. He acknowledged Congolese football's lackluster performance, with the national team missing AFCON since 2015, but denied government interference claims and noted the universality of such challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congo
- football
- FIFA
- sanctions
- CAF
- FECOFOOT
- sports
- interference
- AFCON
- suspension
ALSO READ
Sporting Stars Illuminate Inaugural National Sports Vision Conclave
Nail-Biting Victories and Strategic Moves Shape Sports Landscape
Attero Leads the Charge for Sustainable Sports at 38th National Games
Inauguration of Chanakya Sports Complex: A Step Towards Fostering Future Leaders
Sports Highlights: Thrilling Wins, Team Moves and Promising Comebacks